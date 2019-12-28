Businessman Frank Buyanga dragged into Zimbabwean vice president’s messy divorce 

Businessman Frank Buyanga. Photo: Supplied

Pretoria – Zimbabwean businessman Frank Buyanga has been dragged into the messy divorce between that country’s 63-year-old vice president Constantino Chiwenga and his jailed wife, Marry.

A report in the Zimbabwe Morning Post alleges that the South African-based Buyanga had been “scouting for properties” in South Africa on behalf of Chiwenga’s estranged wife.

The story in the online publication surfaced a few days after Marry was arrested and charged for allegedly taking huge sums of US dollars out of Zimbabwe.

The former model is also accused of trying to poison her husband.

Chiwenga, the former army general who deposed long time strongman Robert Mugabe, spent four months in China, where he received extensive treatment for a condition allegedly caused by poisoning. Upon Chiwenga’s return a few weeks ago, he began divorce proceedings against Marry. She was arrested on December 15 and remains behind bars awaiting a bail hearing, which is scheduled for Friday.

However, Buyanga’s lawyer Estee Maman was quoted in the Post as denying that his client had any business or other relationship with Marry.

“I am fully acquainted with details of Mr Buyanga’s properties and the purchases made and can verify that this statement and claim made is false and completely baseless,” Maman said.