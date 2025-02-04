Calls for climate action funding gets louder

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

Mr Nehemiah Chipato, a member of Zimbabwe’s delegation to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and founder of the African Renaissance Sustainable Development has said financial resources must be channelled towards climate action.

This comes after developed nations made renewed commitments to mobilise US$100 billion annually for climate adaptation and mitigation in vulnerable countries at the recently held COP29.

Mr Chipato said the funds must be availed to nations like Zimbabwe to enable them to effectively transition to green economies.

He said Zimbabwe is struggling with extreme heat, prolonged droughts, and erratic rainfall patterns, which is severely impacting its agricultural sector.

“For Zimbabwe, adaptation is not a choice—it is a necessity,” he said.

Mr Chipato also urged the international community to ensure that pledges for climate financing are supported by clear timelines.

This comes as scientific reports have highlighted that the planet is already 1.1°C warmer than pre-industrial levels. Mr Chipato reiterated the urgency of cutting global emissions by at least 45 percent by 2030 to stay within the 1.5°C goal.

However, Mr Chipato said climate action must go beyond emission reductions, focusing on a just and equitable transition that allows developing nations to progress without compromising their growth.

“This is about justice and equity,” Mr Chipato said.