Wolves send Chirewa on another loan move

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Eddie Chikamhi

Zimpapers Sports Hub

Zimbabwe international Tawanda Chirewa has been loaned to English Football League One side Huddersfield Town from topflight club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The highly-rated 21-year-old Zimbabwean midfielder will be at the club until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Having spent the first half of the current season on loan at Derby County in the Sky Bet Championship, Chirewa returned to Wolves only to find himself on the move again.

“I am delighted to be here and feel blessed to have been given the opportunity to join such a big club ahead of a really important part of the season,” he said.

“I have heard amazing things from Nigel and Joe about what it is like to play here – the facilities, coaches, and the supporters. I cannot wait to experience all of that for myself.

“There were a few options available to me, but coming to Huddersfield Town always felt like the right decision.”

Chirewa’s arrival marks an exciting new chapter in his career.

Born in Chelmsford, England, he began his youth career at Ipswich Town before moving to Wolverhampton Wanderers in September 2023.

His journey with Wolves saw him quickly rise through the ranks, making eight Premier League appearances, and even playing in the fierce Black Country derby against West Bromwich Albion.

His international debut for Zimbabwe in March 2024 was another milestone in what looked set to be a bright future.