Can the Zimbabwe regime please tell the world what’s so ‘nefarious’ about standing up against repression, brutality, and corruption 

Having already written an article this morning, and spent the day submerged in other activities, the only thing I was looking forward to this evening was well-earned rest and relaxation – but, hearing the Zimbabwe regime continue in its reckless accusations that, all those standing up, and speaking out, against repressing, brutality, and corruption in the country, are engaging in ‘nefarious activities’, miraculously injected in me renewed energy to pen another piece – as my heart and mind would have never given me any rest until I did.