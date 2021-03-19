Source: Card-cloning suspect nabbed with 78 cards – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY NIZBERT MOYO

A 56-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man with a penchant for defrauding wholesalers was yesterday nabbed by police after pocketing $500 000 from his fraudulent activities.

The suspect, James Kalulu from Mthunzini suburb, was arrested while transacting at one of the wholesalers after a tip-off by the public.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest yesterday. He said Kalulu would appear in court soon.

“Kalulu cloned a card belonging to a complainant from Harare and got away with cash worth $12 000.

“He is now linked to four other fraud cases amounting to around $500 000. Upon searching him, police recovered 78 cards used in various crimes to defraud different victims. Investigations are underway.”

Follow Nizbert on Twitter @N.M