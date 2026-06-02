Source: CARE Zimbabwe appoints first local country director in 34 years -Newsday Zimbabwe

Delilah Takawira

HARARE, June 1 (NewsDay Live) — CARE Zimbabwe has appointed its first Zimbabwean country director since the international humanitarian organization began operating in the country in 1992.

Delilah Takawira takes over the leadership role, becoming the first local national to head CARE Zimbabwe in its 34-year history.

Takawira brings more than two decades of experience in development, humanitarian and public-sector work. She has worked with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), government institutions and non-governmental organizations on programmes focusing on food security, livelihoods and financial inclusion.

She holds a master’s degree in nutrition from Stellenbosch University and has led development initiatives across several districts in Zimbabwe.

CARE Zimbabwe said Takawira’s appointment reflects the organization’s commitment to strengthening locally led development and humanitarian action.

Her appointment comes amid growing global discussions on localization, a development approach that seeks to place local actors at the center of decision-making, leadership and resource allocation.

Zimbabwe is home to dozens of international non-governmental organizations operating in sectors including health, education, agriculture, governance and humanitarian relief.

Development partners and civil society organizations have increasingly called for greater local leadership within international aid agencies, arguing that national professionals possess the contextual knowledge and experience needed to deliver sustainable development outcomes.

CARE International operates in more than 100 countries worldwide, supporting programmes focused on poverty reduction, gender equality, food security, climate resilience and emergency response.