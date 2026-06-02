Source: Masvingo swears in new junior council -Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE, Jun. 1 (NewsDay Live) — THE City of Masvingo has inaugurated its 2026–2027 Junior Council, ushering in a new team of young leaders tasked with representing the interests of children and youth in the city.

The new council comprises a mix of experienced and new members, with 11 councillors retaining their positions while four new councillors were elected.

Town Clerk Eng Mukaratirwa administered the Oath of Office to the newly elected councillors, who pledged to serve, uphold principles of good governance and advocate for the welfare of children and young people in Masvingo.

Outgoing Junior Mayor Sean Masimba handed over the mayoral robe to incoming Junior Mayor Praise Turikai signifying the transfer of leadership and continuity of the Junior Council’s mandate.

Masvingo Mayor Councillor Aleck Tabe, Town Clerk Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa, councillors, school representatives and other stakeholders attended the event.

Mayor Tabe, Eng Mukaratirwa and Junior Council Patron Councillor Sengerai Manyanga commended the outgoing council for its contribution to youth development initiatives during its tenure.

They urged the incoming councillors to carry out their responsibilities with integrity, commitment and a strong sense of service to their communities.

Incoming Junior Mayor Turikai expressed appreciation for the trust placed in the new leadership and pledged to work closely with fellow councillors, schools and city authorities to address issues affecting children and youth.