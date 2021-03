Source: Catholic priests, nuns vaccinated | The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Over 70 Roman Catholic Church priests and nuns were vaccinated against the Covid 19 disease today.

They were led by the head of the Church in the country Archbishop Robert Ndlovu.

Speaking in an interview after receiving his jab, Archbishop Ndlovu urged Zimbabweans to be vaccinated.

“I would encourage everyone to take advantage of this programme and get vaccinated,” he said.