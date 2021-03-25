Source: JUST IN: Cabinet chair on Covid-19 resource mobilisation Minister Moyo vaccinated | The Herald

Minister July Moyo being vaccinated

Blessings Chidakwa

Municipal Reporter

Local Government and Public Works Minister and also Cabinet’s chairman of the Covid-19 committee on resource mobilisation has received his first Covid-19 jab.

Minister Moyo was vaccinated at Wilkins Hospital in Harare in response to President Mnangagwa’s call for the nation to embrace the nationwide exercise so that the country quickly returns to normalcy.

The Head of State and Government himself received his first Covid-19 jab yesterday in Victoria Falls at an occassion attended by different religious and political leaders. President Mnangagwa urged the nation to shun conspiracy theories and get vaccinated.

“Let me reiterate the global call the World Health Organisation that ‘No one is safe, until everyone is safe.’ l therefore, challenge all of us in our respective communities to accept the vaccination programme and to shun vaccine hesitancy, misinformation and the negative conspiracy theories. Getting vaccinated is a personal and a family responsibility as well as national obligation,” he said.