Zim receives bids for electricity storage facilities 

Tapiwanashe Mangwiro

Senior Business Reporter

Several international firms have submitted bids to construct three large-scale power facilities to store electricity generated during periods of low demand and then release it back into the grid during peak demand periods.

According to the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, the storage facilities will have a combined capacity of 1 800 megawatts.

The move is part of the country’s broader strategy to address persistent power cuts caused by limited generation capacity at its major power plants.

Zimbabwe has been grappling with power shortages largely due to low water levels at Lake Kariba, which has resulted in low production at the Kariba hydroelectric plant, as well as frequent breakdowns at the Hwange Thermal Power Plant.

“The project is to see three battery storage facilities of 600MW each at Munyati, Harare, and Insukamini power stations in order to use existing grid connections,” an official with ZETDC told this publication.

“The power will be used during peak hours and at night time in order to subsidise the current power generation.”

The official said the bidding process had already attracted significant interest from international firms, with a majority coming from China.

Energy experts said the introduction of battery energy storage was a transformative step towards stabilising the national grid and mitigating load-shedding.

“Utility-scale battery storage technology has been successfully deployed in countries like Australia, the United States and Germany,” Eng Tinashe Rushwaya said.

“For instance, the Hornsdale Power Reserve in South Australia, often referred to as the Tesla Big Battery, has demonstrated how such systems can provide grid stability, store excess renewable energy, and supply power during peak demand.”

ZETDC’s plan involves leveraging the existing infrastructure at Munyati, Harare, and Insukamini power stations to integrate the battery systems seamlessly into the national grid.

Through charging the batteries during off-peak hours, the stored energy can be released during high-demand periods, reducing reliance on conventional power plants and minimising the need for costly and polluting diesel generators.

“Battery storage systems offer unparalleled flexibility,” Eng Rushwaya said.

“They can respond almost instantaneously to fluctuations in demand and supply, ensuring a more stable and reliable power supply. Additionally, they support the integration of renewable energy sources like solar and wind, which are intermittent by nature.”

The project aligns with Zimbabwe’s broader energy transition goals, including increasing the share of renewable energy in its energy mix. The Government has set an ambitious target of achieving 2 100MW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Battery storage initiative is expected to complement ongoing solar and wind energy projects, enhancing their viability and contribution to the grid.

ZESA Holdings executive chairman Dr Sydney Gata recently underscored the urgency of implementing solutions to address the country’s power crisis.

Speaking at a press conference in August 2024, Dr Gata announced the utility’s plans to install the 1 800MWh battery system to alleviate load-shedding.

“The system will provide three hours of 600MWh during morning and evening peaks. This will substantially reduce load-shedding; besides providing some benefits to system operations,” he said.

As the country takes steps to modernise its energy infrastructure, the success of the battery storage project will likely serve as a benchmark for future investments in advanced energy technologies, some analysts say.

If executed effectively, it could pave the way for a more resilient and sustainable power sector, ensuring energy security for millions of Zimbabweans.