Source: CBZ joins Black Friday adrenalin – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

FINANCIAL services giant, CBZ Holdings Limited says Blank Friday shoppers can quench their appetite for spending cash by accessing instant loans.

CBZ Bank on Tuesday said it introduced the special facility for its clients to take advantage of the shopping extravaganza, which takes place on November 26.

Black Friday is one of the most anticipated days on the global shopping calendar, giving shoppers an opportunity to fulfil their shopping desires.

Merchandise ranging from home furniture to the smallest apparel will be on special offer on Black Friday.

Massive discounts on consumer goods are offered, even on top brands that usually fetch high prices.

The CBZ Black Friday loan facility, the bank said, is premised on a realisation that clients need bridging finance to cover and take advantage of various sales and discounts on special days such as Black Friday and the festive season in general.

The facility is tailor–made to enable financial inclusion of all clients on Black Friday and the festive season.

“If what has been happening in the preceding years is anything to go by, this year’s Black Friday will be more than a hive of activity for business and consumers alike, as shoppers hustle and bustle to grab many of the anticipated hot sales for 2021. As such, there’s no better way to start planning for this shopping craze by applying for the Black Friday loan facility that is open to all CBZ clients. What makes it more interesting is that the loan is disbursed within 24 hours of submitting an application,” CBZ said in a statement.

Under the offer, clients can qualify for up to 50% of their net salaries, which they can repay after 30 days.