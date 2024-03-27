Source: CCC activist murder: Zanu PF supporters removed from remand –Newsday Zimbabwe

The accused were charged with public violence which led to the death of Chitsunge.

THE State yesterday removed 13 Zanu PF supporters accused of killing Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Tinashe Chitsunge from remand after the defence made an application for refusal of further remand.

The matter was heard by Harare magistrate Simon Kandiyero.

The suspects are Cleopas Ndlovu (27), Ruzivo Mapuranga (39), Pauline Chikomo (37), Brian Mutanga (38), Berrington Mutanga (36), Emma Murana (40), Tawanda Muchatisi (29), Tapiwa Kaseke (32), Nyakabau Munashe (18), Tinashe Mabheki (35) Fadzai Madzinga (47), Forget Kanyuru (29) and Phenius Kamwendo (28).

The accused, through their lawyer Steven Chikotora, argued that the State failed to bring any witness since the matter was brought to court.

The defence submitted that the State could summon the accused persons when it is ready to proceed with trial.

According to court papers, on August 3, 2023, the accused were playing soccer at Chimunhu Grounds in Glen View high-density suburb fully aware that CCC had booked the same venue for a rally.

The court heard that when police tried to disperse the accused persons, they threw stones at the law enforcement officers.The situation got intense after CCC members arrived for the rally before the two groups started pelting each other with stones.

Chitsunge died in the commotion after being hit with stones.