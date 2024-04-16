Source: CCC Bulawayo meets after Chamisa’s departure – The Southern Eye

CCC acting Bulawayo spokesperson Charles Moyo said the meeting held at Macdonald Hall in Bulawayo was addressed by Ncube to take stock of the party.

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change party held its first provincial assembly meeting in Bulawayo in a bid to foster stability in the party after former president Nelson Chamisa’s departure.

Chamisa ditched the opposition party early this year alleging infiltration.

The CCC has since been riddled with factions over its control, with Welshman Ncube recently taking over the reins on a rotational basis with Lynette Karenyi-Kore.

The other co-president, Tendai Biti, has since quit opposition politics under unclear circumstances saying he intended to take a sabbatical.

CCC acting Bulawayo spokesperson Charles Moyo said the meeting held at Macdonald Hall in Bulawayo was addressed by Ncube to take stock of the party.

“The meeting was meant to stabilise the party as one may know that we were structureless. So those who had their positions before will revert to them and continue in preparation for the congress,” he said.

“Some positions have fallen vacant in that some people maybe were waiting for Chamisa to form the party and had since left. We are waiting for the standing committee advice to tell us the next move in terms of elections from ward level going up.”

Sengezo Tshabangu attended the meeting as the party’s interim secretary-general.

Moyo said those who were trying to suspend Tshabangu were daydreaming.

“We are working together with Tshabangu, what silences everything is that he was there in the meeting over the weekend,” he said.

“Tshabangu is unstoppable at the moment, those trying to suspend him are daydreaming. I advise them to go on sabbatical and regroup in 2028.”

An interim standing committee comprising Dingilizwe Tshuma, Albert Mhlanga and Mbuso Siso, among others, recently announced the suspension of Tshabangu pending a disciplinary hearing.

They also wrote to Senate president Mabel Chinomona seeking the recall of some senators, but the letter was ignored.