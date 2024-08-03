Mash Central urges President to continue

President Mnangagwa

Fungai Lupande, Mashonaland Central Bureau

youths from across Mashonaland Central Province yesterday convened in Shamva for their inter-district meeting, where they unanimously resolved that President Mnangagwa should continue leading the country.

Cde Emmerson Raradza, the provincial youth chairperson, highlighted the significant development projects initiated by the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa’s leadership, which have transformed Mashonaland Central and the country at large as the reasons why he has to continue at the helm.

He emphasised that the province is solidly behind President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF. Cde Raradza also raised concerns about challenges faced by youths in the province, including land distribution, stands allocation, and the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme.

Zanu PF provincial chairperson Cde Kazembe Kazembe noted that for the first time in Zimbabwe’s history, youths from Mashonaland Central have been appointed to ministerial and senior leadership positions.

He commended the youths for their discipline, focus, and appreciation of the President’s efforts to empower them.

The guest of honour, Zanu PF deputy secretary for the Youth League, Cde John Paradza, expressed his gratitude to the youths for their overwhelming support for President Mnangagwa and the party during the August 23, 2023 elections.

He highlighted that Mashonaland Central delivered all 18 constituencies to Zanu PF, demonstrating the youths’ commitment to the party.

Cde Paradza announced that national Youth League representatives will meet with the President on Wednesday next week to present the challenges faced by youths in Mashonaland Central.

He emphasised the need for youths to be allocated underutilised land and areas for agricultural and mining purposes.

President Mnangagwa donated 16 000 chicks to be distributed among youths in the eight districts, further demonstrating his commitment to empowering the youth.

Shamva South MP Cde Joseph Mapiki expressed his confidence in the youths’ ability to lead the country, saying, “we cannot leave the country to drunkards who cannot defend our sovereignty”.