Source: CCC MP Maureen Kademaunga, Councillor Mashozhera Arrested

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change’s (CCC) Member of Parliament for Sunningdale Constituency, Maureen Kademaunga, and Councilor for Ward 10, Clayd Mashozhera (49), along with Daudi Jessub (40), have been arrested.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were arrested for attempted murder and malicious damage to property. The incident in question allegedly occurred on August 23, 2023, when three complainants were attacked near Metro-Peech in Harare.

A Toyota Spacio Vehicle was set on fire during the incident. The suspects allegedly used vehicles, including one belonging to Maureen Kademaunga, to block and assault the complainants. Read the police statement: