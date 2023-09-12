Source: Opposition CCC Has Denounced The Arrest Of MP Maureen Kademaunga

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa has denounced the arrest of Sunningdale Member of Parliament (MP), Maureen Kademaunga.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) announced that Kademaunga was arrested together with Councilor for Ward 10, Clayd Mashozhera (49), along with Daudi Jessub (40), for alleged attempted murder and malicious damage to property. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the CCC party said the charges were fabricated shortly after the 23-24 August harmonised elections. Read the statement on X, (formerly Twitter):

The Law and Order division of @PoliceZimbabwe has unjustly arrested our Sunningdale MP, @MaureenKade, on fabricated charges, shortly after a controversial, rigged, chaotic, and fraudulent election. We vehemently condemn the regime’s actions in persecuting our members with baseless accusations.

The CCC’s spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi, also denounced the arrest and detention of Maureen Kademaunga, alleging that it is President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s retaliation against the opposition for supporting CCC leader Nelson Chamisa in the harmonised elections. He said:

We condenm the arrest & detention of Hon. @MaureenKade MP for Sunnindale constituency. Like all political prisoners, Maureen is being detained at Harare Central Police Station on flimsy & cooked up charges. Mr. Mnangagwa has heightened repression & vindication against our Party leaders, activists, members, supporters & the generality of the Citizens for voting for @nelsonchamisa & @CCCZimbabwe.

Mkwananzi himself is on the run after police offered a reward for information on his whereabouts. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Mkwananzi, formerly a leader of the Tajamuka/Sesijikile campaign, claimed that the police targeted him for criticising what he viewed as a fraudulent election.

Police also said they were looking for Clayd Mashozhera (who has been arrested) and Noel Munhuweyi. According to Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the police spokesperson, Mkwananzi failed to attend court proceedings and a warrant of arrest was been issued against him.

Mkwananzi faces charges related to the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. Additionally, Mashozhera and Munhuweyi are wanted in connection with allegations of assault and malicious damage to property. The ZRP offered a reward of USD$1000 for credible information leading to the arrest of the suspects.