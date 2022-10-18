CCC Scoffs At Former MDC MP’s Sanctions Claims

CCC has scoffed at claims by former Masvingo Urban MP Tongai Matutu that the MDC asked for economic sanctions to be imposed on Zimbabwe fully aware that they will bring suffering to ordinary people.

In a statement he shared on his Twitter page on Friday, Matutu claimed that he and other members of the opposition had made various visits to America to plead for the renewal of the sanctions.

He further claimed that Western countries gave MDC officials millions of dollars for inviting the sanctions.

However, speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, CCC deputy spokesperson, Gift “Ostallos” Siziba accused Matutu of lying through his teeth in order to get a slot at ZANU PF’s feeding trough.

Siziba asserted that CCC members will never be victims of a revised history of the democratic struggle. He said:

This is expected from excitable characters trying to deepen their dirty hands in the gravy train and eating trough of the regime in Harare, but as a matter of fact, the history of the opposition is well known and well documented in terms of who did what, where and how. We cannot be victims of revisionism, as a way to try and weaponise that revision to advance very naive and petty political objections to try and compete with the bootlickers of Mnangagwa in Harare. The intention and script of ZANU PF to try and directly link CCC and MDC despite that the movements are different in form, character and content is something that does not surprise but is expected of the regime and their different players whose intentions are to bootlick their way into the looting trough.

Matutu was appointed the Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Deputy Minister during the Government of National Unity (GNU) by the then Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.

He first left Tsvangirai for then party secretary-general Tendai Biti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2014, before making a comeback in 2016.

He left the MDC again in 2020 and joined ZANU PF after claiming that the opposition had lost direction.