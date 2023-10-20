Source: ZBC investigates ‘sex pests’ –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has launched investigations into the alleged sexual harassment allegations levelled against senior managers.

Director for radio services, Robson Mhandu, and Power FM station manager, Scott “DJ Scott” Matengambiri, were recently suspended for allegedly demanding sexual favours from subordinates.

“We notify our valued stakeholders that we received two cases of sexual harassment reports sometime in September, 2023. To that end, the ZBC has initiated investigations into the allegations and disciplinary processes are on-going. Our stakeholders will be notified of the outcomes in due course,” ZBC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mhandu, who monikers himself Shumba because of his totem, was captured in recordings and WhatsApp messages from a female employee who wanted a transfer request from Bulawayo to Harare.

Scott allegedly pressured a female subordinate into providing oral sex as a condition to secure her a job.

Meanwhile, ZBC news and current affairs director Albert Chekayi and news bulletins manager Effort Magoso have been exonerated over the same sexual assault charges.

“The corporation notes with concern the allegations levelled against Magoso and Chekayi prevalent in social media. We wish to advise our stakeholders that no such reports were ever recorded or received.”

“ZBC employees are required to adhere to the code of conduct and the corporation has zero tolerance to sexual harassment in the workplace,” the broadcaster said.