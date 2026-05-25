Source: KAZA gets €6m lifeline for cross-border conservation -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA TFCA) has secured €6 million in new funding to expand cross-border wildlife protection and community-based conservation across five southern Africa countries.

The deal was signed during the Phase Four appraisal mission of the KAZA TFCA programme, reaffirming the commitment of Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia and Angola to managing one of the world’s largest terrestrial conservation landscapes.

Covering about 520 000 square kilometres, KAZA TFCA is larger than Germany and home to the world’s biggest population of African elephants, along with lions, wild dogs and other iconic species.

This latest funding phase focuses on consolidating gains from earlier interventions while strengthening institutional structure, improving wildlife protection infrastructure and reducing human-wildlife conflict. Officials say the emphasis is on moving from project-based support to more sustainable, integrated systems that involve national committees and TFCA units within each member State.

KAZA TFCA executive director Nyambe Nyambe said the phase followed years of consultations and marked a shift towards cross-sector interventions.

“This phase is largely a consolidation stage where we are focusing on institutional development mechanisms and strengthening national committees and TFCA units within member States,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s allocation of just under €700 000 will target ranger accommodation, enforcement vehicles, wildlife monitoring and human-wildlife conflict management.

ZimParks director-general Edson Gandiwa said the funds would also support ongoing infrastructure projects, including the near-complete Hwange One-Stop Pavilion and rehabilitation of Maitengwe Dam.

The funding comes from Germany’s KfW Development Bank, a long-standing partner in KAZA conservation efforts.

Beyond conservation, KAZA TFCA aims to unlock eco-tourism and sustainable development opportunities for communities living near protected areas.

By allowing wildlife to move freely across borders, the initiative seeks to balance ecological integrity with economic benefits for rural populations.

The programme is seen as a model for transfrontier conservation in Africa, aligning with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 goals for regional integration and sustainable resource management.