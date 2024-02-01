Source: Chamisa Tells Hwende He Will “Never Return To CCC”

Kuwadzana East MP, Chalton Hwende (CCC) says he had a two-hour-long meeting with the party’s former president Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday following the latter’s abrupt resignation.

Posting on X this Thursday, Hwende said Chamisa categorically stated he will “never return to the CCC” and will announce his next move soon.

Hwende, who said he will soon consult his constituents on the way forward, reiterated that Chamisa remains the opposition’s “best foot forward” in ending ZANU PF’s grip on power. Said Hwende: