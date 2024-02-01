Source: The Zimbabwean Government is Anti-People
The imposition of import duty on essential items such as cooking oil, maize meal, sugar, rice, flour, salt and bathing soap is a clear indication of the government’s disregard for the well-being of its citizens. These are items that form the backbone of every household, and by increasing their prices through import duty, the government is essentially pushing its own people deeper into poverty.
To make matters worse, salaries have not been increased in proportion to the rising cost of living. The value of the Zimbabwean Dollar has dramatically plummeted, losing over 85% of its purchasing power within a mere year. Despite this depreciation, the government insists on paying wages predominantly in RTGS, particularly to civil servants. This means that even the little income people earn is rapidly eroded by inflation, leaving them helpless in the face of skyrocketing prices.
The consequences of this decision are dire. With the increased cost of basic goods, the majority of the population, constituting over 45%, who are already extremely poor, will face even greater hardships. Families will struggle to put food on the table, as even the most essential items become unaffordable. The government, by implementing these policies, is essentially widening the gap between the rich and the poor, perpetuating a cycle of poverty and inequality.
It is evident that new leaders are urgently needed to steer the country towards a more prosperous and equitable future, “chaora chinhu ichi” . The current government’s actions blatantly disregard the needs and well-being of the people they are supposed to serve. Instead of focusing on policies that will uplift and empower its citizens, the government is implementing measures that only serve to deepen the economic and social struggles faced by the majority.
Zimbabwe, a country with immense potential and a rich history, deserves leaders who prioritize the welfare of their own people. It is time for a change, a change that will bring about a government that truly represents and works for the people. The imposition of import duty on essential goods is just one example of the government’s anti-people stance, but it serves as a wake-up call for all citizens to demand a better future.
Aluta Continua
WhatsApp: +263780022343
COMMENTS