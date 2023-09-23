Chamisa Told To “Push Back” Against Ramaphosa

I am not in the business of telling you how to lead your party but I feel prompted to say a few words.

You should start calling out all the leaders supporting dictators in Zimbabwe. You should start with [Cyril Ramaphosa] and how he’s an obstacle to democracy.

What we are witnessing is a repeat of 2008 when Thabo Mbeki defended a defeated Mugabe into a GNU. You know that hundreds of people died in the process.

You have the advantage by virtue of the reports submitted by various observers from around the world. They agree that elections were flawed and not capable of giving a governing mandate.

This is the reason why only 3 heads of state attended the inauguration. Most heads of state abstained because they did not want to be part of a discredited event. They knew it came with reputational damage.

When [SADC] submitted their report, Zanu went after the head of the SADC mission. They attacked him for a report that was based on the truth. You are justified in pushing back on anyone supporting the disgusting election in Zim.

The Mandelas and Mugabes called out anyone who was operating contrary to their objectives regardless of status and power. You cannot keep quiet when there are leaders operating at the expense of your objectives.

Both Thabo Mbeki and Ramaphosa deserve to be rebuked for supporting Zanu PF at the expense of the people. Your words as a leader carry a lot of power. Deploy them!

Don’t show respect to people working against you. It doesn’t matter what their status is in the region. You should call them out by their names for their hypocrisy, selective ethics, and detrimental leadership.

In other countries, heads of state, never keep quiet when other leaders are working against them. They call them out.

Ramaphosa is single-handedly opposing the SADC report and no one is telling him he is out of order for doing that.

You can’t afford not to say anything about this. You have to push back with everything you have.

I felt the liberation brigade in the region is against you. They protect each other every election. It’s time someone tells them they are part of the problem in the region.

They won’t bring the needed transformation to the continent because they caused the problems. Those who believe in transformation have to speak up and push back.

I felt you should speak up and push back against the Ramaphosa and Mbekis of Africa hence I wrote this.