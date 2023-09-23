Source: Mnangagwa Addresses An Almost Empty Auditorium At UNGA78

President Emmerson Mnangagwa addressed an almost empty auditorium at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York, United States, on Thursday.

Prominent opposition lawmaker Fadzayi Mahere said Mnangagwa’s speech was as vacant as the hall it was delivered in. She posted on X:

This is the world stage. Where are your groundbreaking ideas, thought leadership, or rousing call to action? Lies and empty rhetoric will take us nowhere. The speech was as vacant as the hall it was delivered in.

In his address, Mnangagwa stressed that it was imperative for nations to work together to strengthen international institutions for the accelerated attainment of Agenda 2030.

He also said that Zimbabweans have enjoyed peace, before, during and after the 2023 Harmonised Elections.

Mnangagwa called upon Western powers to unconditionally lift the sanctions they imposed on Zimbabwe, saying they were “designed to subjugate the sovereign will of the Zimbabwean people.”

Zimbabwe’s leader said for the last three years, the country has been the fastest-growing economy in the Southern African region.

Mnangagwa demanded that global financial institutions be reformed so that they deliver resources to all countries for economic development.

He also condemned global powers for allegedly funding conflicts and the unconstitutional changes of governments, for their own narrow interests.