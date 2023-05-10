Source: Chamisa urges citizens to register to vote – #Asakhe – CITE

With the window for voter registration about to close, Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, has urged eligible citizens to register to vote and participate in the general elections later this year.

President Mnangagwa is expected to proclaim the election date soon and that will signal the end of the voter registration for the 2023 elections.

According to law, voter registration ends two days after the proclamation of the election date.

“For us to be able to bring change we must be able to get people to register to vote and actually vote because we believe in electoral politics that’s why we haven’t picked up guns and went to neighbouring countries to wage a war against this dictatorship because ours is a democratic struggle, a peaceful and nonviolent means, even in the face of challenges and obstacles. Our goal is to effect change through peaceful and democratic means,” said Chamisa.

“We must win big to secure the future of our nation. Voting is a powerful tool that makes a difference, and we call on all citizens to unite and make their voices heard. Let us work together to usher in a new era of prosperity, progress and unity.”

Taking to social media, the opposition party also encouraged young people to vote and usher in a new political era.

“Young people of Zimbabwe, it’s time to step up and make your voice heard! The next election is coming up, and your vote can make a big difference in shaping the future of this beautiful country. Here are some reasons why you should register to vote and get out and vote,”

“There is lack of employment opportunities. Many young people in Zimbabwe struggle to find work, with the unemployment rate estimated to be around 90%. By voting in the upcoming election, you can help choose leaders who have concrete plans to create jobs and promote economic growth,” the party noted.

“There is also need for education and skills development. Access to quality education and skills development is still a challenge for many young people in Zimbabwe. By voting for candidates who prioritize investment in education and training, you can help ensure that every young person has the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

CCC also urged voters to select representatives who will prioritise investments in healthcare infrastructure and health-related programs, and youth empowerment.