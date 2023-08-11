Source: Chamisa youths guard party billboards –Newsday Zimbabwe

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) youths have camped at Marondera Bus Terminus to safeguard their party leader Nelson Chamisa’s campaign billboards.

The huge billboards were erected at the busy bus terminus early this week.

The youths, led by aspiring Marondera ward 4 candidate Charles Ngwena, are braving chilly nights protecting the billboards from being vandalised by their political rivals.

Ngwena told NewsDay that they will be guarding the billboards until elections are over.

“After these billboards were erected, we received information that some thugs from other political parties were planning to vandalise them. This has happened in Murombedzi (Mashonaland West province) where Chamisa’s billboards were destroyed,” Ngwena said.

“The youths in Marondera have decided to take turns to guard the billboards 24/7 until the elections are over.

“We will be here, we are having our posters being removed with police not arresting the perpetrators. We are defending our campaign.”

In a statement, CCC Marondera Central candidate Caston Matewu accused Zanu PF youths of vandalising the opposition party’s campaign posters.

“Our posters are being pulled down by some Zanu PF youths in broad daylight. We have informed the police but no action is being taken. The citizens are not fools. Posters do not vote and this will be witnessed come August 23,” said Matewu

Matewu will be contesting against Zanu PF’s Cleopas Kundiona for the second time.