Source: Harare man sues brick company for US$15k over dog attack -Newsday Zimbabwe

A Harare man is suing Obrim Bricks, a brick manufacturing company, for more than US$15,000 in damages after he was brutally mauled by a pack of vicious dogs owned by the firm on October 14 last year, it has emerged.

Paul Kudimba (55), who is being represented by Tinashe Chinopfukutwa from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), was walking past Obrim Bricks premises along Old Mazowe Road in Mt Hampden on his way home when he was attacked by six canines that had escaped from a perimeter fence.

“The pack of dogs felled Kudimba on the ground and savaged him all over his body. He was only rescued by Obrim Bricks employees, with the assistance of a police officer, after he screamed for help,” said ZLHR in a statement.

According to ZLHR, Kudimba sustained injuries on his legs, neck and upper limbs. He is now suing the company for unlawful and negligent conduct that has left him with a disability and unable to fend for himself.

“Kudimba, who was employed on a short-term contract by Scantide Enterprises from 1 October 2022 to 31 December 2022, could not complete the tenure of his contracted period of employment as he was rendered bed-ridden owing to the dog bite injuries. Out of (the) US$15 536, which Kudimba is demanding as compensation, US$5 000 is for damages for pain and suffering, US$5 000 to cover damages for loss of social amenities of life, US$5 000 for future medical expenses, US$507 being special damages for loss of income, US$29 and ZWL30 741 to cover medical expenses, which were incurred when he sought treatment for injuries following the dog attack incident” said ZLHR.