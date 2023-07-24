Source: Cheuchi pry school gets solar-powered borehole –Newsday Zimbabwe

Members of the Coca-Cola Women’s LINC celebrating at the solar-powered borehole they donated to Cheuchi Primary School in Makonde district last week

WOMEN’S LINC Zimbabwe Chapter last week handed over a solar-powered borehole and over 8 000 exercise books to Cheuchi Primary School in Makonde district.

Women’s LINC is a network of women employed in the Coca-Cola system.

Delta general manager, corporate affairs Patricia Murambinda said the donation would fulfil a pledge made to the school in 2021.

“The commissioning of the solarised borehole is a fulfilment of a pledge that we made in 2021 when we came to commission a fully furnished classroom block at the school at a time when the school had no learning blocks for the students,” she said.

“We realised the school needed more than a place to house its students, as pupils were learning under mud and grass thatched classrooms,” Murambinda added.

As part of the company’s community social responsibility programme they constructed and fully furnished a classroom block which was handed over in May of 2021.

The Cheuchi project started in 2016 during a visit by Coca-Cola Women’s LINC to donate foodstuffs to the school to complement government’s schools feeding scheme at a time when communities were facing hunger and starvation.

In 2018, LINC donated $10 000 and 10 000 bricks towards the construction of a classroom block for the pupils. At the time the school had an enrolment of 100 pupils which has now grown to 325.