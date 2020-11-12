Chin’ono denied bail, to make freedom bid at high court 

LAWYERS representing freelance journalist Hopewell Chin’ono were on Thursday 12 November 2020 working on filing an appeal at the High Court against Harare Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa’s decision to deny him bail.

Magistrate Gofa dismissed Chin’ono’s application for bail and ruled

that the award winning film-maker had a propensity to commit offences

and hence should be kept detained in prison.Magistrate Gofa’s decision came after Chin’ono’s lawyers Beatrice

Mtetwa, Gift Mtisi and Doug Coltart of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human

Rights asked her to release the journalist from prison on bail as he

would be ready to stand trial on charges of defeating or obstructing

the course of justice as defined in section 184 of the Criminal Law

(Codification and Reform) Act.

Prosecutors alleged that Chin’ono posted a message on his Twitter

account intending to prejudice the matter in which Zimbabwe Miners

Federation leader Henrietta Rushwaya is currently appearing at Harare

Magistrates Court on charges of smuggling gold out of Zimbabwe.

Chin’ono, prosecutors charged, created some communication lines with

some unnamed National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officers and got

confidential prosecutorial deliberations which he published on Twitter

on 25 October 2020 to the effect that Rushwaya was going to be granted

bail without any opposition by NPA officers.

By claiming to be engaged in a relationship with the NPA, prosecutors

said the freelance had jeopardised the integrity of the case against

himself and that of Rushwaya. Chin’ono returns to court on 26 November

2020.

Apart from the case of defeating or obstructing the course of justice,

Chin’ono will stand trial from 7 to 9 December 2020 before Harare

Magistrate Ngoni Nduna on charges of inciting people to revolt against

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration during some

anti-government protests called for in July.