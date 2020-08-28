Source: Chin’ono, Ngarivhume in 4th bail bid – NewsDay Zimbabwe

Incarcerated investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume who are being charged with inciting the public to commit public violence when they called for protests on July 31, yesterday had their fourth bail bid postponed to today.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Chin’ono and Ngarivhume appeared before High Court judge Justice Siyabona Msithu who remanded the matter to today for arguments after the State asked for more time to respond to the bail application.

Ngarivhume has added constitutional lawyer Lovemore Madhuku to his defence team.

The duo has clocked a month in remand prison after being denied bail on three occasions with the State describing them as a security threat and flight risk.Last week, magistrate Ngoni Nduna barred Chin’ono’s lead counsel Beatrice Mtetwa from representing him saying she has scandalised the court.The decision received worldwide condemnation with most jurists describing it as gross miscarriage of justice.