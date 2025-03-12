Mohammed Mussa’s 105k pots stolen

Arron Nyamayaro

Mohammed Murad Mussa (not related to the late businessman) lost goods worth US$105 000 to thieves at his Graniteside warehouse in Harare.

Mussa discovered the theft on Monday when he had gone to collect some stock.

The premises were secured by two security guards that are employed by Peace Security Company.

During Mussa’s absence, someone used duplicate keys to open the warehouse door. They stole 2 100 boxes of Dolphin pots and went away, leaving the doors locked.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case and said investigations are in progress.