Source: ChiTown acting mayor tells entrepreneurs to regularise businesses –Newsday Zimbabwe

CHITUNGWIZA acting mayor Kiven Mutimbanyoka has urged entrepreneurs in the dormitory town to regularise their businesses to avoid playing cat and mouse games with government agencies.

Mutimbanyoka was speaking at the inaugural Small, Medium and Manufacturing Expo (SMME) at Makoni Shopping Centre organised by Chitungwiza Publicity.

“Let’s all strive to legalise our different projects and operations so that we are not at loggerheads with the law.

“Work closely with all the government agencies such as the registrar of companies, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, council, Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe and the National Social Security Authority,” he said.

“It is very important to trade within the confines of the law and my promise to you is that all these departments I have mentioned above will do their best to spur your growth.”

The two-day expo ended on Friday and ran under the theme Our Products Our Goals.

Mutimbanyoka urged the exhibitors to stay focused, push for growth and create synergies with banks.

“I would like to acknowledge Zimra for establishing an SMME desk, I challenge all other government departments and other stakeholders to establish the same for this promising industry which is the future of Zimbabwe,” he said.

“You also need to have a very good relationship with the banks as they provide the necessary capital to grow your businesses. I pray and hope that this expo has provided you with the necessary tools, links, networks and connections to take your business to the next level of success.”