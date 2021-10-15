Source: Chitungwiza deputy mayor sworn in | The Herald

Chitungwiza Deputy Mayor Kiven Mutimbanyoka (left), acting town clerk Mrs Evangelista Machona (middle) and Zanu PF official Cde Colleen Majoka

Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Reporter

Zanu PF Councillor Kiven Mutimbanyoka has been sworn in as the new Chitungwiza deputy mayor.

Deputy Mayor Mutimbanyoka took the oath of office before Chitungwiza acting town clerk Mrs Evangelista Machona at the council’s head office in Zengeza.

“l promise to do my best to further the interest of Chitungwiza and make sure it reverts to its glory days,” said Deputy Mayor Mutimbanyoka in his acceptance speech.