Source: President Mnangagwa caps 1 612 Bindura University of Science Education graduands | The Herald

President Mnangagwa toured the construction works at the university. Construction of the 352 bed female students hostel is at an advanced stage. It will be open for occupation in November. Construction of the Innovation Hub and the Female student hostel is wholly funded by Government. Picture by Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has today capped 1612 graduands with several degrees from different disciplines at a colourful ceremony held at Bindura University of Science Education during the institution’s 20th graduation ceremony.

The President, who is also the Chancellor of the university conferred the graduands both physically and virtually consistent with the desire to observe the Covid-19 pandemic containment measures.

The graduands were capped from the following disciplines; faculty of Science Education, Faculty of Commerce, faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Science.

Eight hundred and eleven males and 801 females graduated.

Some of the students were awarded the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s cash prize for obtaining a first-class degree and for being the best students in their faculties.

President Mnangagwa later toured the university’s innovation hub and female hostels construction sites whose completion are at an advanced stage.