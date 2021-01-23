Source: Chivi-Mhandamabwe Road set for completion | The Herald

George Maponga in Masvingo

Work on the stalled Chivi-Mhandamabwe road upgrading project is set to resume after Government sealed a deal with the contractor to complete outstanding work

Completion of the project dovetails with Government’s Vision 2030 thrust as the road is a key artery for commerce linking Beitbridge Border Post to central and western parts of the country.

The project had stalled mid-last year after funds dried up with over 30km out of the entire 48km surfaced, leaving a balance of about 14km.

Bitumen World is undertaking the project and had demobilised its equipment from the project site.

Provincial roads engineer Engineer Peter Mukome confirmed the development and was upbeat the project would now be completed.

“We signed a revised contract with the contractor who is now doing phased mobilisation of equipment to finish the outstanding portion of the road.We are made to understand that funds to finish work were availed so we are hopeful that this will flow smoothly,” said Mr Mukome.

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira hailed Government for walking the talk on completion of the road project.

“We are happy that President Mnangagwa is fulfilling the promise he made in December last year that the Mhandamabwe-Chivi highway will be completed to enable speedy movement of human traffic and land cargo,” said Minister Chadzamira.

Chibi Turn-Off was granted business centre status by President Mnangagwa a few years ago and the move paves way for its expansion with Chivi Rural District Council already pursuing plans to create Zimbabwe’s first smart city there.