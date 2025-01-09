Chombo awards scholarship to a bright female student

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

MASHONALAND West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo has awarded a full scholarship to a gifted Grade 7 student, Mellisa Hwata, who attained eight points in her Grade 7 exams last year

The scholarship will cover her fees, uniforms and stationery for the next six academic years.

Mellisa, who was accompanied by her mother, met Minister Chombo at her offices on Thursday morning.

Minister Chombo said her initiative demonstrates her commitment to fulfilling the President’s Vision of ensuring every child has access to education, ultimately contributing to an upper-middle-income society by 2030.

Mellisa thanked the Minister before assuring her of her commitment to school work for the betterment of the nation and the girl child.