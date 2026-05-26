Source: CHOMBO CHALLENGES MEDIA TO LEAD FIGHT AGAINST DRUG AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE – herald

Paul Pindani in CHINHOYI

The GROWING scourge of drug and substance abuse has prompted the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West, Marian Chombo, to rally the media to intensify the fight against the crisis.

Addressing the media at her office, Minister Chombo said combating the menace was a national responsibility.

“Drug and substance abuse is destroying the future of the young generation.

“It is contributing to school dropouts, rising crime and exposing communities to numerous social and health challenges.

“ZRP officers must visit areas where drugs are being sold and dismantle the bases in order to save the lives of our youths from danger.”

She revealed that Mashonaland West has lined up several programmes and projects aimed at curbing drug and substance abuse.These include awareness and educational campaigns, as well as the establishment of free rehabilitation centres to assist affected individuals.

“The fight against drug and substance abuse is not just about law enforcement.

“It requires the involvement of all stakeholders, including parents, schools, churches, community leaders and the media, to safeguard the future of our nation’s youth.

“Drug and substance abuse is not a moral failure or character flaw. “It is a disease — chronic, but treatable. For too long our nation has responded with fragmentation and silence instead of science, compassion and coordination.”

The Minister highlighted progress made by the province in combating drug and substance abuse through law enforcement and rehabilitation initiatives.

“We have intensified law enforcement efforts to disrupt supply chains and bring perpetrators to justice,” she said.

From January to date, a total of 720 accused persons have been arrested.

They are made up of 564 males and 156 females.