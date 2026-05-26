Source: Byo bids farewell to hero Tshuma – herald

Mkhululi Ncube

Bulawayo Bureau

HUNDREDS of mourners yesterday gathered at Bulawayo Amphitheatre for a memorial service in honour of national hero Brigadier-General (Retired) Donald Silundi Tshuma ahead of his burial at the National Heroes Acre in Harare tomorrow.

President Mnangagwa is expected to preside over the burial ceremony.

War veterans, Government officials, family, members of the security services and ordinary residents converged at the venue to pay tribute to a liberation war icon remembered for his humility, patriotism and unwavering dedication to national service.

Born Donald Silundi Tshuma, whose Chimurenga name was Henry Silundi, the national hero became politically active at a young age after witnessing the injustices and racial discrimination of the Rhodesian regime.

The Government has provided 10 buses to ferry Bulawayo residents wishing to attend the burial in Harare.

Speakers described the national hero as a disciplined cadre, a family man and a servant leader who remained grounded despite his distinguished military career.

Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, said the conferment of national hero status on Brig-Gen Tshuma was befitting of the immense contribution he made to the country.

“A person reaps what he worked for and the late was accorded the status for the great work he did. It is an honour for Bulawayo Province,” she said.

“Your presence here is testimony to the kind of life he lived as umuntu wabantu (a people’s person).

“His unwavering dedication, whether during the arduous days of the liberation struggle or his continued service in rebuilding our beloved nation, showed a man who consistently put the needs of the people before his own.”

Minister Ncube urged Zimbabweans to honour the national hero by embracing the values he stood for, including patriotism, hard work, unity and commitment to national development.

She also thanked President Mnangagwa for conferring national hero status on Brig-Gen Tshuma, saying the recognition was a source of pride for the province.

In an emotional tribute, Brig-Gen Tshuma’s daughter, Ms Farai Tshuma, described her father as a quiet, but deeply caring man whose actions spoke louder than words.

“My dad was a quiet man who did not need many words to be understood. He spoke through his presence, consistency, sacrifice and the steady way he showed up for us every day,” she said.

“To some people, silence can look like distance, but to us his silence was full of meaning.”

Fighting back tears, Ms Tshuma said her father instilled discipline, honesty and respect in his children through the example he set.

“Our father was kind, humble, hard-working, and he cared and taught us a good way of life. He taught us to respect everyone. Even during difficult times, he never gave up, he always urged us to soldier on,” she said.

Director of policy planning, monitoring and evaluation in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Mr Mike Musaka, urged residents to travel in large numbers to Harare to honour the liberation war hero.

“We have arranged 10 buses for members of the public. We urge Bulawayo residents to accompany our national hero to the National Heroes Acre and give him a befitting send-off,” he said.

Brig Gen Tshuma’s body is expected to be flown to Harare today, where it will lie in state at Charles Gumbo Barracks.