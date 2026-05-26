Source: ZRP officers tour Zambian academy to exchange skills – herald

Freeman Razemba

Senior Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police last week conducted a benchmarking tour of the Zambia Police Training College aimed at strengthening cooperation and promoting the exchange of knowledge, skills and best policing practices, especially in training.

The event took place on May 21.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the tour.

He said a contingent of ZRP members and officers was in Zambia on an educational tour of Mkushi Girls Camp.

“The camp is part of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle’s historical background due to the role played by women liberation fighters, who operated from the country,” he said.

In his remarks, Zambia’s Police division commander, Commissioner Mubita Nawa, said: “It is with great honour and pleasure that we welcome our colleagues from the Zimbabwe Republic Police Academy to the Police College for this important benchmarking exercise aimed at strengthening professional cooperation and sharing best policing practices in training.”

He said such engagements reflect the shared commitment to professional development, institutional growth and enhanced regional policing cooperation.

“It is our sincere hope that this benchmarking exercise will strengthen cooperation, promote professional knowledge sharing and enhance policing excellence between the Zambia Police Service and the Zimbabwe Republic Police,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, the Assistant Commandant at the ZRP Academy, Chief Superintendent Katrina Mhere, highlighted the strong cultural and historical ties shared between Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“The cordial relationship between Zambia and Zimbabwe continues to foster unity, regional security and effective policing strategies,” she said.

Chief Supt Mhere further stressed that the engagement should mark the beginning of even greater cooperation and continued exchange programmes between the two institutions.

The development comes after the Mkushi Academy Functional Training Centre, aimed at providing practical training to recruits and members of the ZRP, was recently commissioned in Harare.

It was commissioned by Commissioner-General of Police Stephen Mutamba.

In his remarks, Chief Superintendent Raymond Chiteka, the Assistant Commandant responsible for training at the Police Academy, said the centre is a dedicated facility designed to deliver hands-on, practical training to recruits and members of the organisation.

“The centre allows recruits to receive comprehensive training that encompasses aspects of law enforcement duties learnt from the lecture rooms of the academy’s training departments, as well as consolidating various types of physical fitness exercises administered to recruits,” he said.

“When completed, the FTC (Functional Training Centre) will have five pillars, namely the Functional Training Course, the Open Gym Crime Scene Models (Scenario-Based Practicals), the Virtual Shooting Range (Off Campus), and the Traffic Management Centre (Off Campus),” he said.

Chief Supt Chiteka said the functional training course, also called the assault course in military circles, is a dynamic facility to improve recruits’ fitness, agility, problem-solving under pressure, and teamwork.

The Crime Scene Models (Scenario-Based Training), he said, will assist recruits with practical scenario-based training.

“These models provide recruits with hands-on experience in investigating crime, enhancing their observational and analytical skills,” he said.

“In coming up with these models, the Academy is working closely with the Forensic Science Directorate and its crime scenes experts, among others.

“In using these models, recruits will also have the opportunity to role-play various responsibilities carried out by police officers, including systematic scene attendance, which includes collecting and preserving evidence, as well as preparing the scenes for different crime experts, all within a controlled environment.”

The Virtual Shooting Range (Off Campus) is a cutting-edge firearms training facility that employs simulated information technology and actual firearms to deliver realistic training without the need for live ammunition.

“It enables recruits to participate in a variety of shooting scenarios, improving their marksmanship, decision-making, and tactical abilities in a safe and controlled environment,” he said.

The Traffic Management Centre is also expected to simulate real-life traffic management situations where recruits will acquire skills in traffic law enforcement, accident investigations, traffic control, road safety awareness, emergency response, and the use of technology in managing traffic, among others.

Chief Supt Chiteka said the Functional Training Centre is a strategic, high-impact investment for the organisation and will transform recruits from classroom learners into confident, capable officers ready for the complex realities of modern policing.

“With its mentioned pillars, the FTC is envisaged to deliver safer, cost-effective, scenario-based training that improves marksmanship, decision-making, physical readiness, and investigative competencies, while fostering teamwork and discipline among the recruits,” he said.