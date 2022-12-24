Source: Christmas Sunset over Zimbabwe to 63 countries
On the eve of Christmas I look at my mailing list with deep humility when I see where you are and know that month after month, year after year you are there, reading my Letters From Zimbabwe, a country never forgotten, always in your hearts. I have walked a hard road these past 23 years living in harder and harder circumstances, telling the stories of corruption, greed, pain, trauma, suffering and immeasurable loss but always I try and look for hope and beauty in our Zimbabwe. It would have been easy to look away, to pretend, to live in a bubble, but then how would I be able to know, in my heart, that I did what I could to speak out for my country when she needed me most, to tell our story?
On my mailing list you live in these 63 countries, and I thank you all:
Alaska, Austria, Australia, Bahamas, Bahrain, Belgium, Botswana, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Cyprus, DR Congo, Denmark, Dubai, Emirates, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Kenya, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Madagascar, Malawi, Malta, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico, Monaco, Mozambique, Namibia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Poland, Portugal, Rwanda, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tanzania, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UK, USA, Vanuatu, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe.
I hope you have enjoyed the 12 photographs and stories I have shared with you on social media and on my website during December 2022, images and anecdotes from our wild and beautiful places to reignite your love for our country and hope for her future. Never give up hope!
