Source: Gen Sibanda attends maiden Politburo meeting – herald

Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday welcomed former Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General (Retired) Phillip Valerio Sibanda, who attended his maiden Zanu PF Politburo meeting following his recent appointment into the revolutionary party’s supreme decision-making body.

In his address at the 393rd Ordinary Session of the Politburo meeting, President Mnangagwa, who is also Zanu PF First Secretary, expressed optimism that Gen (Rtd) Sibanda’s coming into the fold would help enhance the growth of the party.

“I warmly welcome you to this 393rd Ordinary Session of the Politburo.

“I recognise and welcome in a special way Retired General, Cde Philip Valerio Sibanda, who was known during the struggle as ‘Cde Ananias Gwenzi’. In appointing him to this important structure of our colossal revolutionary mass Party, I am confident that his broad experience will help advance the ongoing work towards the growth and development of our Party,” said President Mnangagwa.

There was rousing applause as Gen Sibanda stood up in acknowledgment of President Mnangagwa’s welcome remarks and commendation.

President Mnangagwa appointed General (Rtd) Sibanda to the Politburo early this month, with immediate effect.

Gen Sibanda has served the nation in various capacities since 1974, a period spanning 51 years.

His appointment to the Politburo comes after he retired from the ZDF on November 21 last year, after serving for more than five decades with unwavering dedication and distinction. From his distinguished contributions during the liberation struggle — rising through the ranks after independence — to his leadership of United Nations peacekeeping missions, his legacy has been defined by steady competence and exceptional command.

He served as Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army from 2003 to 2017, when he was a Lieutenant General.

He was then promoted from Lieutenant General to full General in 2017 and served as Commander ZDF, exemplifying calm, level-headed leadership in every role until his retirement last year.

The decorated soldier was born on December 24, 1954.