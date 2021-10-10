Source: CICs to oil service delivery efficiency – The Standard

By EVANS MATHANDA

The containerised village information centres that have been set up in the country will transform government processes and make information accessible while service delivery to the general public becomes more efficient, a government official said.

Addressing villagers during the commissioning of a community information centre (CIC) at St Albert’s in Mashonaland Central province on Friday, ICT minister Jenfan Muswere said the CICs would help the country move towards a digital future.

“Over and above all this, the master plan, together with the flagship projects to pilot its implementation, will steer the march towards the digital future that will transform the country to a regional technical hub, raise the country’s competitiveness and align the country to the vision 2030’s digitalisation agenda,” he said.

Muswere urged the community to use ICT infrastructure in a way that did not harm society.