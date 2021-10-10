Source: Lozwi ‘king’ pushes for recognition – The Standard

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

The self-styled Lozwi king Mike Mambo Moyo has bemoaned lack of recognition by the government and vowed to push for laws that will cement the revival of his kingdom.

Moyo said this at an event to celebrate the third anniversary of his installation in Mawabeni, Matabeleland South on October 4 .

The Lozwi clan installed Mike Moyo as king of the Mambo Dynasty in 2019 as part of an initiative to revive their kingship.

The Mambo Dynasty Trust, which was formed in July 2015, has been pushing for the revival of the Mambo kingdom that collapsed in 1835.

However, some cultural observers have alleged the Mambo Dynasty was reactionary and meant to challenge plans to revive the Ndebele monarch.

Government has challenged the revival of the Ndebele monarch as unconstitutional.

The ban was upheld by Justice Martin Makonese following an urgent High Court chamber application by the Crown Council that was organising the event.

The Mambo Dynasty Trust at one point challenged the revival of the Ndebele monarchy arguing that they were rightful leaders of the land in the region.

“My greatest disappointment is the lack of recognition from the central government.

“It is our plan to now push for a constitutional amendment to ensure that the monarch is constitutionally recognised,” Moyo said in an interview.

The anniversary celebrations were attended by several chiefs from across the country, including Chief Musarurwa, Svosve and a delegation from the Congress of Traditional Leaders in South Africa, led by its secretary general Zolani Mkiva.

Moyo’s spokesperson added: “King Mambo is a national king. He is not a tribal or regional king but a king of every Zimbabwean and every member of the Lozwi clan in southern Africa.”

Some Matabeleland chiefs have said the government had set a precedent by allowing the coronation of the Mambo Dynasty.

In 2018, prominent Bulawayo cultural activist, Zwide Kalanga Khu