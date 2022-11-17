Source: Teacher forces Grade 4 student to strip half naked -Newsday Zimbabwe

A-HATFIELD Junior school teacher was yesterday arraigned before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi over publicly ill-treating a student at the school grounds by ordering her to remove her top.

Phydelia Chizunza (50) was remanded out of custody to January 4, 2023 pending investigations.

Allegations were that on November 11, 2022 Chizunza was left in charge of the school by the school head.

At break time, the complainant, (10) was dragged out of the classroom by three boys who then took her to Chizunza.

The girl was accused of putting on a blue collared shirt, which is not part of the school uniform.

She then ordered the student to remove her shirt in front of the other school children who were already outside the classroom. The complainant complied in fear of being punished.

Other boys were also ordered to remove their wrong uniforms.

Other kids laughed at the complainant. She had to cover herself using her blazer. She was ordered to go back to class and come back later for punishment.

At 13:00, the complainant is said to have approached the accused who ordered her and other students to sweep the school grounds using their hands, and without brooms.

The child’s father then arrived at the school to pick her up, but he was told that she is receiving her punishment for a wrong uniform.

Chizunza was confronted by the father over the issue and a police report was filed.