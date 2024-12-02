Civic society fights GBV

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Obey Musiwa

Herald Reporter

A local non-governmental organisation, Unlimited Hope Alliance Trust, recently held a dialogue at St Francis Bhosha Secondary School in Goromonzi to promote zero tolerance against gender-based violence.

The trust’s director, Mary Chigumira called for collective action and responsibility to foster an environment of gender equality and protection against violence during the 16 Days of Activism campaign.

“During these 16 days of activism, it is our collective responsibility to foster an environment where the rights of both men and women are upheld and protected,” she said.

“We must work together to overcome these obstacles and ensure that violence is never tolerated,”

Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development ward coordinator, Mr Wellington Magumise said women and children are the most vulnerable to physical, sexual, and economic abuse.

“Community leaders must raise awareness and promote the rights of women and men who experience gender-based violence, as many choose to suffer in silence,” he said.

“These individuals are not merely victims; they are survivors, and we must provide them with support and a platform to speak out against abuse,” he said.

Headman (Ishe) Edmore Mungoni said there is need for community members to understand the legal ramifications and societal impact of gender-based violence.

“We must be aware of the consequences of gender-based violence and respect the rights of all individuals as outlined in our Constitution,” he said.

Unpacking the Marriage Act, the trust’s board member, Reverend Taylor Nyanhete said everyone should know the provisions of the law.

“It should be known that birth certificates are a necessity, same-sex marriage is not permitted, no child under 18 years should be married, and marriages of related individuals are prohibited.

“Section 81 of the Constitution clearly outlines personal marriage privileges, and we must abide by its principles.”