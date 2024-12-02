Source: Zimbabwe Will Have Electricity Surplus In Two Years – ZESA

ZESA Holdings Executive Chairman Sydney Gata said that Zimbabwe will be capable of generating 4,000 MW within two years, surpassing the national electricity demand.

Gata made these remarks during the ground-breaking ceremony for the 720MW thermal power plant and 200MW solar project on Monday, December 2, at Tutu Ingagula, located along Chaba Black Road in Hwange. Said Gata:

I am tired of being insulted for the energy crisis. In two years, we will have surplus energy.

Gata said that the 720 MW power plant is part of a broader plan involving 18 projects aimed at collectively adding over 4,000 MW to the national grid.

Gata said that Zimbabwe is currently facing a shortfall of only 600 MW.

Zhou Ding, representing the project’s financial backers from China, confirmed a US$1 billion investment, with the project set for completion by the end of 2028.