Harare kicks off green initiative with tree planting at Budiriro 7 Primary School

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

In a bid to combat climate change and promote environmental sustainability, over 100 trees were planted at the newly opened Budiriro 7 Council Primary School on Saturday.

The tree planting was a collaborative effort between the City of Harare, Spar Zimbabwe, My Trees and CABS.

It was part of a larger initiative aimed at greening the city’s schools and raising awareness about the importance of tree planting.

Acting Mayor, Councillor Womberaiishe Nhende, who officiated at the event, said the council is committed to environmental conservation.

“Greening the city is one of our major duties. This tree planting programme is vital in ensuring that we reduce the effects of climate change, and I encourage all residents to join us in planting more trees.”

Spar Zimbabwe corporate affairs executive Mr Moses Chihuri said there are many benefits of planting trees, including preventing flooding, providing shade and combating climate change.

“As part of our initiative, we have donated 2 000 trees that will be distributed among council primary schools to ensure they are adequately planted. This is a key step towards reafforestation, especially as the rainy season begins, and we must act to reduce deforestation.

“We are particularly proud to be the pioneers of tree planting at Budiriro 7 School. We aim to ensure that all 36 council primary schools receive enough trees for planting.”

Mrs Elizabeth Magodyo, head of Budiriro 7 Council Primary School said she was happy to be part of the event.

“Today we plant not just trees, but hope, nature, and a legacy for future generations,” she said.

“This event is about fostering a culture of environmental stewardship. Every tree we plant today will contribute to a greener, healthier, and more sustainable future.”