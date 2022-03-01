Source: Clinic for high accident zone…as accidents soar along Chegutu-Kadoma highway | The Herald

The Brunswick Clinic currently being constructed by Chegutu Rural District Council from devolution funds. The Zimbabwe Defence Forces is providing technical work while the community is also assisting.

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

CHEGUTU Rural District Council (CRDC) is finalising setting up a state-of-the-art clinic along the 26-kilometre straight-stretch between Chegutu and Kadoma that has become a death trap to the motoring public.

The clinic replaces an old and dilapidated structure that had been converted from a farmhouse.

Chegutu-Kadoma road records at least one fatal road traffic accident every two days, with the 34-kilometre distance threatening survival chances of the injured if they are to be transported to either town for medical assistance.

Chegutu RDC social services manager, Mr Tawanda Kangai said apart from attending to accident victims, the Brunswick Clinic being partly constructed using devolution funds, will continue to service the farming community.

Sister-in-charge Shelter Mberi said this morning that they receive patients from road traffic accidents that occur along the highway almost every day.