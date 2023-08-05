Concerns about the negative political climate in Zimbabwe ahead of the polls

The African Diaspora Global Network has expressed concerns about the political climate in Zimbabwe ahead of the polls in three weeks’ time. It says citizens in that country are being intimidated and the opposition is not allowed opportunities to have free rallies for the elections.

The Network has also called on the incumbent not to use courts to discourage election candidates to partake in the polls. Currently, the Constitutional Court is hearing an urgent application matter lodged by Former Zimbabwe minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, whose candidature was nullified by the Supreme Court. These court challenges have characterised the period ahead of the Zimbabwean elections.

