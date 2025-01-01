Scattered rains rekindle farmers’ hopes

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Yesterday, thunderstorms across the country resulted in significant rainfall in various areas, with notable accumulations including 78mm in Mutemwa (Chipinge), 63mm in Victoria Falls, 46mm in Buwerudza (Chipinge), 44mm in Mukandi, and 29mm in Chiredzi.

Herald Reporter

MORE than 1,4 million hectares have been planted under maize, alongside 352 331 hectares of traditional grains and 75 438 hectares of tobacco, with farmers optimistic due to the scattered rains received indicating a promising outlook for food security, increased exports, and enhanced rural wealth.

This year, the target for total crop area is three million hectares, and farmers’ expectations are high, bolstered by Government efforts to create a conducive environment for a successful summer cropping season.

This includes capacitating extension services staff and ensuring early distribution of inputs.

Initiatives such as Pfumvudza/Intwasa, the National Enhanced Agriculture Productivity Scheme (NEAPS), and interventions by the private sector and the Agriculture and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) will significantly boost crop production this season.

Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development Services acting director, Mr Leonard Munamati, said crops under irrigation were performing well, while those planted using conventional methods in areas with insufficient rainfall are showing signs of stress.

“The crop under irrigation is good, and the crop where Pfumvudza principles were religiously followed with good mulching is still looking good,”he said.

Recent rains have sparked renewed hope among farmers, leading to expectations of improved harvests and healthier livestock.

The Government aims for cereal production of over 3.2 million tonnes to ensure national food and nutrition security while also supporting farmers’ sustenance and surplus for sale.

Much of the country transitioned from mild conditions in the morning to cloudy and warm weather with thunderstorms later in the day.

Zimbabwe Commercial Framers Union (ZCFU) president, Dr Shadreck Makombe, said there was hope following these rains.

“Crops are now growing, and there is renewed hope among farmers since we are receiving good rains in most parts of the country. While crops are at different stages due to varying rainfall. Wilting crops are beginning to survive,”he said.

Emphasising the importance of water conservation, Dr Makombe advised farmers to harvest rainwater for future use and recommended planting short-season varieties.

The Meteorological Department has forecast a normal to above-normal rainfall season starting in November, encouraging the use of early-maturing varieties.

Additionally, the rains have improved the availability of pastures for livestock.

Looking ahead, the 2024/2025 summer season production plan focuses on enhancing food and feed crop production.

The target is to increase cereal output from approximately 750 000 tonnes in the 2023/2024 season to over 3,2 million tonnes.

Furthermore, the area under cereals is expected to expand from 2,3 million hectares to 2.5 million hectares, with maize production projected to rise significantly.

This collaborative effort between the Government and farmers promises a hopeful future for agricultural production in Zimbabwe.