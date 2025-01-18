Construction of NAC Marondera offices progressing well

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

Construction of the National Aids Council (NAC) Mashonaland East Provincial offices in Marondera is progressing well, with the whole structure expected to be completed this year.

The project will gobble about US$4 million.

Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Mr Tavabarira Kutamahufa toured the construction site on Thursday to have an appreciation of the progress being made.

He was accompanied by Government officials from the province.

“I am satisfied with the progress here. The contractor is working around the clock to meet the target so that the intended service can be availed,” he said.

The building will have four floors.

